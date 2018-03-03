Secret Service responding to reports man shot himself in front of White House; building on lockdown

Law enforcement officers gather infront of the White House in Washington, Saturday, March 3, 2018. The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene. President Donald Trump is not at the White House, he's in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday. The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene.

President Donald Trump is not at the White House — he’s in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday.

The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.

The Secret Service tweeted about noon Saturday that personnel are responding and a person “allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line” of the White House.

The District of Columbia police says its homicide/natural death unit is responding.

White House press secretary says “we are aware of the situation, the president has been briefed.”

