Soup opera: Cavs’ Smith mum on kind of soup thrown at coach

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith (5) drives past Houston Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute (12), from Cameroon, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

INDEPENDENCE, OH (AP) — Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has refused to say what led him to throw a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones.

Nor does he remember what kind of soup he flung.

Smith sat out Thursday night’s loss against Philadelphia after the Cavs imposed a one-game ban for detrimental conduct. Following Saturday’s shootaround, Smith said “nothing” when asked what he could share about the soup tossing.

Smith said he spoke to his teammates about it and “everybody seemed cool.”

His outburst led to a storm on social media Friday as Twitter filled with posts about him and his possible soup choice.

Smith said “some of them were actually pretty funny. I understand that everything I do is going to have a meme or whatever behind it. That’s just part of the day and age we live in.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s