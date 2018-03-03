Statewide Amber Alert issued after car stolen with 3 kids inside in Hamilton County

Police in Ohio are searching for a stolen car with a suspect and three young children still inside. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Howard Mullis, 33, of Cleves. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. He is a white male, 6 feet tall and approximately 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The children inside are 4-year-old Cameron Wells, 3-year-old Camiyah Fields, and 1-year-old Laiyah Wells. All three children are black, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said the suspect stole the SUV from the Pit Stop at the corner of Pippin and Galbraith in Colerain Township. The childrens’ father was inside the store at the time, police say.

The car is described as a silver and black Volkswagen Touareg (SUV) with tinted windows. The license plate number is HIM7552.

If you see a matching vehicle or have any more information, call 911 or Colerain Police at 513-385-7504.

Click here for more.