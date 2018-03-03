U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Angela Faber

Faber is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for money laundering.

Faber is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Rayshaun Jones

Jones is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender.

Jones is described as a black male, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Ans Rosemond

Rosemond is wanted by the Reynoldsburg Police Department for identity fraud.

Rosemond is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Adam Walters

Walters is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender.

Walters is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.