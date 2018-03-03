You can actually buy a (tiny) house on Amazon

By Published: Updated:
Photo credit: MODS International via Amazon.com

(WCMH) — Add this to the list of ridiculous things you can buy on Amazon.

The online retail giant is now offering an actual home delivered right to your doorstep. The fully furnished house is complete with one bedroom, a shower, sink, toilet, kitchenette, living area and double patio doors. It also comes with a microwave and mini-fridge. The catch? It’s a 320-square foot, pre-fabricated tiny home made out of a shipping container.

This tiny home will set you back $36,000 plus $4,500 in shipping costs. The home is made by MODS International, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer specializing in building modular structures using shipping containers.

The tiny home movement has taken off in recent years as people look to downsize and simplify their living spaces, mainly due to sustainability and financial concerns. According to The Tiny Life, a website dedicated to the tiny home movement, 68% of people who live in a tiny house have no mortgage, compared to just 29.3% of all homeowners in the United States.

Tiny homes are typically anywhere between 100 and 400 square feet and come in all shapes, sizes and forms.

320-square foot tiny home for sale on Amazon

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s