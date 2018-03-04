Art at the Arnold: Dozens of artists lift brushes in competition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Inside the Columbus Convention Center during the Arnold Sports Festival, spectators can find strongman competitions, fitness, physique, and Crossfit, just to name a few… but did you know that art is part of the Arnold?

The ultimate artistic workout features dozens of artists who compete. Laura Worlery is a local artist and also a doctor who began painting at age 3.

“I’ve been in it since the very beginning,” she says.

She’s met Arnold Schwarzenneger several times.

“I actually got a gold medal from Arnold and actually sold my first painting to Sylvester Stallone. That was 6 years ago, and now I come every year. We find a model or event that we like and that we think represents the Arnold,” she explains.

The artists are then timed to complete their masterpiece which is then judged.

“I found this model, her name is Stephanie and she actually looks just like this, it’s really amazing. She told me that she is legally blind and I thought that was so interesting that she be here trying to make a life for herself. I’m trying to portray the power of the new young woman, that’s what I’m trying to portray,” Worlery.

“When she took me to the painting I was just very honored and humble that she felt compelled to draw a photo of me,” says Stephanie Moen, Co-Owner of GStandard Gym and IFBB Professional Figure. Moen served as Worlery’s model.

“It’s a remarkable feeling, such a huge compliment, especially coming from another woman. Thank you for making me look awesome! She made my arms look big, my waist look little, I thought it was extraordinary, and she put glitter in my hair! And I was like, ‘did you know I have an obsession with glitter?’ I feel connected with her. What a great honor.”

“It’s about creativity,” Worley says. “That’s the spirit of humanity, I think, is creativity.”

There are 50 artists competing on Sunday. The winner goes home with a cash prize and art supplies–and, safe to say, the need to start getting ready for next years 10th anniversary of the competition.