COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Jeff Ruby Steakhouses are generally not open on Sundays but today the owner Jeff Ruby put people before profit.

Jeff Ruby says donating 100 percent of the proceeds from all of his resturants this Sunday to the families of the two fallen Westerville offiicers… Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli was a no brainer for him.

But he adds the real credit goes to the people enjoying a meal at his steakhouses.

“I’m just touched that the people are coming in all of those cities at our restaurants. They’re coming out. They’re spending their money.”

Ruby’s Columbus location is in the Arena District, at 89 East Nationwide Boulevard.

Jennifer and Lance Brother live in Westerville. They have been to the makeshift memorial, and to the vigils. They say the city and the police department are extremely gratefull for all of the support.

“It’s really been a great thing for the community,” Lance said. “It’s brought businesses together, it’s brought people out together.”

This couple says they’ve already donated to the GoFundMe account for the officers and say this was an added bonus.