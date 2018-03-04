Family Mourns 2-Year-Old Killed After Mirror at Payless Falls On Her

MAYA CHUNG, MAYA CHUNG Published: Updated:

A family is mourning a 2-year-old girl who was killed when a mirror fell on her while she was at a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia.

Ifrah Siddique was inside the Riverdale store with her family around 8 p.m. on Friday when a full-length mirror fell on top of her, according to officials.

She was trying on shoes with her mother when the incident happened, reports said. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died, according to reports.

“We’re pulling through,” Aqib Iftkhar, the toddler’s cousin, told InsideEdition.com “Everyone is still shocked.”

Iftkhar said the heavy mirror in the store was not properly secured, and after the tragic event the family questioned the store manager. They said he did not seem aware of the safety issue.

Payless ShoeSource said in a statement to FOX5 that the company is “devastated” by the girl’s death.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss,” the company said. “We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident.”

Iftkhar said the family is focused on Ifrah’s funeral but will probably file a lawsuit against the store in the future.

The family is asking for the store to ensure shelves and mirrors are secure to prevent another tragedy.

Iftkhar remembered his cousin as “very cute and all around joyful.”

