Marion man killed in two-vehicle crash

By Published:

MARION, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a Marion man Sunday morning.

It happened around 9:38am at the intersection of State Route 309 and Marion Williamsport Road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tara Baker, 45, of Upper Sandusky, was driving south on Marion Williamsport Road. The preliminary investigation revealed Baker appeared to fail to yield at the stop sign at SR-309. Baker’s Jeep Grand Cherokee struck a Toyota Venza, operated by Edwin Keirns, 73, of Marion.

Both vehicles went off the road and into a field. Keirns was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Coroner Dr. Marc Comianos. Keirns’ wife Susan was a passenger in the vehicle, and she was transported in serious condition to Marion General Hospital.

Baker was also taken to Marion General Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

