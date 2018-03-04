Max’s Mission: Ozzie, a Double Merle Catahoula Leopard dog, is in need of a supportive home

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max met Ozzie.

Ozzie is a young double merl catahoula leopard dog… found in a cemetery in Tennessee before Speak for the Unspoken got to her.

A rare dog to find around here.

Kristin Keesbury said, “they are more in the south. They are kind of like aussies up here. They are very active need a job need to be in an active family. They have that personality that’s very quirky and funny.”

Ozzie loves dogs, toys, and is good with cats but like a lot of double merles she comes with special needs.

Ozzie is deaf and can’t see a lot either.

“Since she has some vision impairments she may be able to feel things thru vibrations. Touch commands if you want to sit you may tap her on the butt or you want her to turn around and you tap her on the side”, said Keesbury.

Double merls like Ozzie, are the product of irresponsible breeding.

Kristin Keesbury says when two dogs with special coloring are bread together each puppy has a 25 percent of coming out all white. A sign the dog is either deaf or blind.

Keesbury stated, “usually breeders will see that they are all white and either kill them or throw them away. So we are one of the rescue groups that tries to reach out and either help them understand their irresponsible breeding practices or at least take the dogs.”

Despite her disabilities she manages to light up the world around her and is ready to go home.

“She has been to a lot of events with us. Everyone is smiling when they are around her. She is just a good fun loving dog.” Keesbury stated proudly.

For more information about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page and follow along with Max’s adventures on Instagram.