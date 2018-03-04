Michigan man cleared of murder now fights for compensation

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan man whose case helped inspire a state law that gives money to the wrongfully convicted is now fighting to win compensation.

David Gavitt spent 26 years in prison in the deaths of his wife and two young daughters before a prosecutor agreed the arson evidence behind his conviction wasn’t credible.

Gavitt would qualify for more than $1 million under Michigan’s Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act, which went into effect last year.

Yet the state is resisting his request for money and even questioning whether he’s really innocent.

So far, Judge Michael Talbot is siding with the attorney general’s office. Talbot says Gavitt still must present “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn’t kill his family.

Gavitt calls the struggle a “slap in the face.”