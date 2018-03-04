One injured in roll-over crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was injured in a roll-over crash in northeast Columbus near Gahanna.

It happened around 7:54pm Sunday at the intersection of Morse Road and Cherry Bottom Road. One car overturned during the accident and ended up on its roof on the side of the road.

Police say one person was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. Morse Road was restricted to one lane as crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Officers from both Columbus Police and Gahanna were on scene.

No further information was immediately available.