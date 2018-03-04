One injured in roll-over crash in northeast Columbus

By Published:
(WCMH photo/Bill Reagan)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was injured in a roll-over crash in northeast Columbus near Gahanna.

It happened around 7:54pm Sunday at the intersection of Morse Road and Cherry Bottom Road. One car overturned during the accident and ended up on its roof on the side of the road.

Police say one person was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. Morse Road was restricted to one lane as crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Officers from both Columbus Police and Gahanna were on scene.

No further information was immediately available.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s