PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence avoids third fall at the Oscars

(WFLA) — Everyone’s favorite gal pal isn’t known for being the most graceful.
But JLaw proved us all wrong at the 2018 Oscars when she mastered the art of multi-tasking.
While holding her chilled glass of white wine, the “Red Sparrow” actress gracefully climbed over multiple rows of seats at the Dolby Theater – without a single spill.
The 27-year-old managed to stand tall this year, after famously slipping on stage in 2013 when she won Best Actress for “Silver Linings Playbook.”
Jennifer Lawrence tripped on the red carpet a year later, coining her as Hollywood’s clumsiest celebrity.
Jennifer Lawrence avoids third fall at the Oscars
Jennifer Lawrence avoids third fall at the Oscars x
Latest Galleries
-
320-square foot tiny home for sale on Amazon
-
PHOTOS: Blue Jackets vs. Capitals 2/26/2018
-
Gold looks good on them: The best-looking Olympic champions
-
Soohorang’s adventures in PyeongChang
-
Best Images from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics Closing Ceremony
-
Kyle Mack wins Silver in Big Air
-
PHOTOS: Letters to deputies
-
Arianna Fontana Olympic medal gallery
-
PHOTOS: White House ‘die-in’
-
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier’s costumes through the years
OTHER MEMORABLE OSCAR MOMENTS –
- Twitter fans give ‘Remember Me’ mixed reviews from Oscars stage
- Partial list of winners for the 90th Academy Awards
- 2018 Oscars: Star who gives shortest speech gets a jet ski
- Stars wear supportive pins for Gun Control, AIDS, and Time’s Up at 2018 Oscars
- FASHION PHOTOS: Drama in red and neutrals on Oscars red carpet
- The Latest: Lakeith Stanfield shouts ‘Get Out,’ but doesn’t