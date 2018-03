Columbus Police are looking for missing 12-year-old, Mianii Webster.

Police say Webster was last seen leaving her home near Cleveland Avenue and E. 26th Avenue.

The girl was wearing a gray head scarf, gray short sleeve pajama top, multi colored long pajama pants and hot pink shorts. Webster is considered a high risk endangered run away due to her age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.