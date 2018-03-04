Property owners win $1M judgment in Ohio Turnpike lawsuit

By Published:
(WKBN)

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio’s turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire for less than $12,000.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports a Lorain County jury last week ordered the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to pay the family that owned the Amherst property $1.1 million for the parcel. The turnpike offered the family $11,865 based on its appraisal.

An attorney for the family issued a statement after the jury decision saying “justice was served today.” Attorney Dennis O’Toole said it shows property owners have the right to let a jury decide fair compensation.

A spokesman said the commission is reviewing the decision.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s