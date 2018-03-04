Rita Moreno stuns in same dress she wore to 1962 Oscars

attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Wolfgang Puck (2nd from L) attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Oscar statues displayed during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Olympic medalist Adam Rippon attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Sara Haines (L) and Michael Strahan attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Richard Jenkins attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Luca Guadagnino attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Garbine Muguruza attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Elisabeth Moss attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Laura Dern attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Darrell Britt-Gibson attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Sandy Martin attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Kumail Nanjiani (L) and Emily V. Gordon attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Chadwick Boseman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Chadwick Boseman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: St. Vincent attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, and family attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Daniel Kaluuya attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Laura Dern attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Andra Day attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: David Gersh (L) and Susan Gersh attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Fatma Al Remaihi attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Taraji P. Henson attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Andra Day attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Abbie Cornish attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Chadwick Boseman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Sara Haines attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Taraji P. Henson attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Julius Tennon (L) and Viola Davis attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Zendaya attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Christopher DeFaria (R) and attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Directors JR (L) and Agnes Varda attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Timothee Chalamet (L) and Armie Hammer attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Jennifer Garner attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Beanie Feldstein attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Guillermo del Toro attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Jennifer Lawrence attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Timothee Chalamet attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Greta Gerwig attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Camila Alves attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Tiffany Haddish attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Common attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Mary J. Blige attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Mark Johnson (L) and Gina Welch attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Elisabeth Moss attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Violetta Komyshan (L) and Ansel Elgort attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Jennifer Lawrence attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Jordan Vogt-Roberts attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Lily Tomlin attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Rita Hayek attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Betty Gabriel attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Kelly Ripa (L) and Mark Consuelos attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Laurie Metcalf attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Gal Gadot attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Gal Gadot attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Emma Stone attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Meryl Streep attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Lupita Nyong'o attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Oscar Isaac (L) and Elvira Lind attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Lupita Nyong'o attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Emily Blunt attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Maya Rudolph attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Lupita Nyong'o (L) and Danai Gurira attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Actor Jennifer Lawerence in the audience during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Nicole Kidman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Ansel Elgort attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Sandra Bullock attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Maya Rudolph (L) and Paul Thomas Anderson attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

