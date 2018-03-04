Tiger and Bear Battle it Out Over Territory in Intense Video

An intense video captured a violent fight between an adult tiger and a sloth bear in India’s Tadoba National Park

The now viral video shows 7-year-old Matkasur, a dominant male tiger from the park who has marked the water body called Jamun Bodi as his territory, fighting with a sloth bear which entered the area with her cub.

The tiger attacks and the mother fights back to protect her baby, NDTV reported.

In the video, the tiger tries to pin the bear down and the sloth bear tries desperately to escape the tiger’s grip.

The several-minute long video teeters between the tiger and bear trying to assert their dominance.



“The tiger attacked the bear more than five minutes. It went after the sloth bear but she kept charging in order to protect her cub,” Akshay Kumar, the chief naturalist at Bamboo Forest Safari Lodge, told NDTV. “It went on for 15 minutes. The tiger was roaring. It was a severe fight.”

Kumar, who shot the video, was leading a safari with tourists when they spotted the face-off between the bear and tiger

Both animals were injured in the attack. The young cub ran away during the fight.

It was the first time a fight like of that nature was seen in the tourist area of the reserve, reports said.

RELATED STORIES



Boy in Neck Brace Gets a Teddy Bear With a Neck Brace of Its Own: ‘It Was Really Helpful for Him’





2 Newborn Bear Cubs Found in Moscow Dumpster





Widow Decorates Car With Hearts and Teddy Bears, Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

