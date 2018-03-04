Two men wanted in connection to credit card cloning

These two suspects are wanted as police continue to investigate a local credit card cloning scam.

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Investigators are hoping to identify two men wanted in connection with a credit card cloning scheme in Upper Arlington.

On Feb. 10, a victim reported to law enforcement that his credit card had been used at several locations in the Upper Arlington area. However, the victim still had his credit card. Investigators suspect his credit card had been cloned.

The card number had been used at the BP gas station at 1347 Olentangy River Road and the Kroger store at 1375 Chambers Road. Surveillance photos caught two possible suspects entering the store where it happened, and their vehicle waiting outside the gas station. Officials gave no other description of the two suspects.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime.  Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.

 

