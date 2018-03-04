Woman Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Popcorn And Hitting Toddler With Container During Movie

A New York woman was arrested after she allegedly dumped her popcorn on a 2-year-old at the movies and then hit the toddler in the head with the container.

Police said the unidentified toddler went to a movie in Levittown, NY., in January and asked her mom for popcorn during the show. Keri Karman, 25, reportedly told the child to be quiet. 

The child’s mom then told Karman not to talk to her daughter and Karman allegedly started to yell and curse at the mother and daughter. 

Karman then allegedly dumped her own popcorn on the child and struck her with the container.

Karman and her father, 61-year-old child Charles Karman, who she was at the theater with, both allegedly fled after the incident.

Police said the toddler suffered a bruise to her head. 

Both of the Karmans are charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

