1 Person thrown from vehicle, deputy injured in Athens County collision

ATHENS COUNTY (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol are continuing an investigation in to a two car crash involving an Athens County Cruiser that resulted in injuries to both the deputy and the other driver.

The crash occurred Sunday night around 10:27pm on Richland Ave in Athens.

Troopers say Deputy J.A. Banks of the Athens County Sheriff Office was responding to an emergency call when 20-year-old Stacey I. Stanley failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of Richland Aveune.

Stanley’s 1995 Mercedes Benz E300 was then struck by Banks’s Cruiser, ejecting her from the car.

Deputy Banks was transported to OhioHealth The Ohio State Highway Patrol are continuing an investigation in to a two car crash involving an Athens County Cruiser that resulted in injuries to both the deputy and the other driver. O’Bleness Hospital with minor injuries.

Stanley was airlifted to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Troopers want to remind drivers and their passengers that wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing they can do to protect themselves in the event of a crash.