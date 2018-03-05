10-year-old ‘mastermind’ behind car theft scheme, police say

Published:

HOLLY HILLS, FL (NBC News) — Police in Florida are searching for a 10-year-old who they say is the mastermind behind a car theft scheme.

The 10-year-old boy, with a history of grand theft auto, was caught again on camera attempting to steal another vehicle from a car dealership.

The young boy was with his mother at an auto outlet on Wednesday shopping for cars, where he snatched two sets of keys, police say.

That same evening, he returned with another suspect and surveillance video shows the two attempting to unlock the vehicles and start them up.

Earlier, the staff realized the keys were missing and disabled the vehicles.

Police believe the 10-year-old was the mastermind behind the scheme and a third suspect drove them to the scene.

“I think he needs some quick intervention or he’s going to have a very dim future,” Holly Hill Police Chief Stephen K. Aldrich told WESH.

Local authorities confirmed that the same boy attempted to steal another car last summer and was still on probation from that transgression.

