$44k worth of meth, marijuana seized in Ohio traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Three people from Columbus are facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Jackson County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the stop happened on March 1 along US 35 in Jackson County. Troopers say they pulled over a 2004 Chevrolet Impala for a signal violation.

During the stop, troopers smelled an odor of raw marijuana coming from the car, according to the patrol.

A search revealed 19 pounds of marijuana and 154 grams of methamphetamine. The total street value of the drugs was estimated at $43,900.

The driver, Michael D. Odell, 21, and passengers, Joshua A. Williams, 19, and Chelsey R. Little, 19, all from Columbus, were charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance, both first-degree felonies.

All three were taken to the Jackson County Jail.