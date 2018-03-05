Arbitrator’s report details why Officer Rosen was reinstated

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It took three all-day hearings to wade through witnesses, briefs and exhibits.

It took arbitrator Mitchell Goldberg seven days to analyze it all, and write his final report.

Tap here to read the final report

In the end, Goldberg ruled Columbus Police Officer Zach Rosen did not use excessive force or violate the department’s policy when he detained Demarco Anderson last April.

In the video, shot by a bystander, it appears Officer Rosen kicked Anderson in the head, and then kneeled on his neck.

In Goldberg’s report, a Columbus police sergeant said “it’s inconclusive as to whether the boot actually made contact” with Anderson’s face. It’s possible, said the sergeant, “the boot initially struck Anderson’s shoulder and then glanced off, striking his head or face.”

Goldberg ruled Officer Rosen “did not make an objectively unreasonable use of force.”

Mr. Goldberg concluded, there’s “persuasive evidence Officer Rosen has the ability to adjust his actions to conform with policies and directives as they’re related to his use of force in bringing dangerous suspects under control.”

Tonight, Demarco Anderson is behind bars at the Franklin County Jail. Last month, Anderson was arrested, and charged with resisting arrest and harassment with a bodily substance. Anderson is accused of spitting in the officer’s face.