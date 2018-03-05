Battelle to cut 260 employees in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Battelle Memorial Institute is cutting more than 200 jobs in Central Ohio.

Battelle director of media relations Katy Delaney said the organization will be letting go of 260 employees in Central Ohio.

Delaney said Battelle CEO Lewis “Lou” Von Thaer announced the cuts to employees in a meeting. She said they are trying to make some changes to the organization to make it more competitive.

She said after doing studies with outside consultants, they found they need to reduce overhead. Delaney said they are “too expensive” of an organization compared to their competitors and aren’t winning contracts.