Brian Golsby requests to waive jury trial on some charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Attorneys for Brian Golsby, the man accused of killing Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes, says he wants to waive his right to a jury trial on some of the charges against him.

On Monday, Golsby’s attorneys requested to waive a jury trial on the weapons under disability and sexual predator charges against him, but will continue a jury trial on the murder charges.

Jury selection for Golsby’s trial began last week, and was expected to continue Monday morning, with opening statements scheduled for later in the day.

Golsby could face the death penalty if convicted in the slaying of 21-year-old Tokes. The 30-year-old Golsby has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder.

The judge has so far declined a request by Golsby’s attorneys to move the trial away from Columbus. The defense has argued Golsby can’t get a fair trial in Franklin County because of publicity about the case.

Tokes’ body was found in February 2017 at a park in Grove City, about 10 miles southwest of Columbus. Police say they matched Golsby’s DNA evidence from Tokes’ car.