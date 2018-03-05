CPD Officer fired for stomping handcuffed man has been reinstated

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus police officer seen on video stomping a handcuffed suspect who was already on the ground, has been reinstated to his job.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Zachary Rosen has been reinstated to the force after being fired in July of 2017.

Rosen was caught on cell phone video using his foot to stomp on a suspect who was already on the ground. The foot stomp caused the suspects head to bang against the pavement.

Two days later, Columbus Mayor Ginther said he was troubled by the video and said the officer’s actions were not in line with the training of the police department or with the values of the community.

The incident was reviewed up the police chain of command. A Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Commander all found Rosen’s use of force was not unreasonable. However, Police Chief Kim Jacobs recommended a three-day suspension for Officer Rosen.

The Director of Public Safety Ned Pettus went further and fired him.

Rosen was also one of two officers involved in the June, 2016 shooting death of Henry Green A grand jury recently declined to indict Rosen and Officer Jason Bare for that shooting.

