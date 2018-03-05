Dog Abandoned, Tied to a Tree With Just a Note: ‘Please Find Me a Good Home’

What could have been a sad ending for an abandoned dog has turned into a new beginning.

Zeus, a 1-year-old dog, was found tied to a tree in Prince George County, Va., after a caller complained that a mattress had been dumped on county property.

When a code compliance officer was dispatched to the area two weeks ago, she found someone had left Zeus, and a heartbreaking note attached to his collar.

“Hi My name is Zeus. I am a very good dog. My owner just can’t afford me anymore,” the note read. “She tried to find me a home but nobody would take me… I am still very young and energetic. I am good with kids and cats, but I get scared when meeting new dogs. Please find me a good home to go to.”

The person who left Zeus left a bag of dog food next to the black-lab mix.

“Your heart goes out to this dog that has just been left,” Job Greene, who works at the Prince George County Animal Shelter, told InsideEdition.com. “There is a much better way to give up your animal than tying him up. We don’t know what would have happened if there was no call about the mattress.”

Zeus was untied and taken to the shelter. After just 10 days, he was adopted by a loving family, Green said.

“He was a really great dog, affectionate, sweet, happy go lucky,” Greene said.

RELATED STORIES



Man Rescues Abandoned Dogs and Makes Them His Travel Buddies on Epic Road Trip





Abandoned Dog With Dreadlocks Gets 4 and a Half Pounds Of Hair Shaved Off





Abandoned Dog That Watched Its Family Adopt Another Pet in Heartbreaking Video Gets a New Home

