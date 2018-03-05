Dublin Coffman student dies during band practice

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — A Dublin Coffman student passed away Monday while practicing with a school band.

Principal Mike Ulring sent the following letter to parents:

Dear Parents,

I have some very sad news to share with you this evening. It is with a very heavy heart I share with you that Dublin Coffman has lost a member of its family. One of our sophomore students passed away unexpectedly this evening at school while practicing with the Coffman symphonic band. Many of our band students, our band staff, and school personnel on site are trying to grasp what took place this evening.

The District’s crisis team will be in place at Coffman tomorrow and will remain on site for as long as is needed. Students and staff who need to speak with a counselor will have every opportunity to do so tomorrow, this week, and beyond.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those affected by this loss. Thank you for your thoughts in prayers during this difficult time and your support of the Dublin Coffman family.

Mike Ulring