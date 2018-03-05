Flight lands safely after woman tries to open door in midair

BOISE, ID (WCMH) — Police say a SkyWest flight from San Francisco to Boise, Idaho landed safely after a woman tried to open the door mid-flight.

Boise police told NBC News that officers responded to a report of an ‘unruly passenger’ aboard the flight.

NBC affiliate KTVB of Boise reported that passengers subdued the woman before she could open the door.

A video circulating online shows other passengers subduing the woman, who repeatedly screamed, “I am God.”

Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams said the woman is being medically evaluated, and possible charges have been routed to the prosecutor’s office for review. Her name has not been released, and it’s unclear why she attempted to open the aircraft door.

The FBI is also investigated.