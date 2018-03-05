Florida public school teacher says white nationalist podcast is ‘satire’

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Citrus County teacher says reports of her being an alt-right podcaster are untrue and that the statements made on her podcast should be considered political satire.

On Saturday, the Huffington Post reported Dayanna Volitich, a 25-year-old social studies teacher at Crystal River Middle School may be the voice of a white nationalist blog and podcast.

The report accuses Volitich of espousing her white nationalist views on social media, on her podcast and on her blog aptly titled “Unapologetic.”

On Sunday, News Channel 8 obtained a statement released on Volitich’s behalf, calling the allegations untrue:

“None of the statements released about my being a white nationalist or white supremacist have any truth to them, nor are my political beliefs injected into my teaching of social studies curriculum. While operating under the Russian pseudonym “Tiana Dalichov” on social media and the Unapologetic Podcast, I employed political satire and exaggeration, mainly to the end of attracting listeners and followers, and generating conversation about the content discussed between myself and my guests. The views “Tiana Dalichov” espouses do not pervade my professional career. As an adult, my decisions are my own, and my family has nothing whatsoever to do with my social media accounts or my podcast. From them, I humbly ask for forgiveness, as it was never my intention to cause them grief while engaging in a hobby on my personal time. All future questions about the current situation should be directed to my attorney. I cannot comment further, due to the ongoing school board investigation.”

Matt Mullen, Assistant Superintendent for Operations for Citrus County Schools, has confirmed to News Channel 8 that the teacher referred to in the above statement is Dayanna Volitich. The school website for Crystal River Middle School lists Volitich as a member of the social studies staff. The school district gave us the following statement:

On Friday, March 2, 2018 the Citrus County School District was made aware of a concerning podcast by a Huffington Post reporter. The reporter indicated they believed one of the persons participating in the podcast was a teacher at Crystal River Middle School. The Human Resources department was notified and an investigation was initiated immediately. The teacher has been removed from the classroom and the investigation is ongoing. Pursuant to Florida Statute an open investigation and materials related to it are exempt from public record and cannot be discussed until the investigation is complete.”

The Huffington Post report alleges that under the alias “Tiana Dalichov,” Volitich has done everything from suggesting Muslims be eradicated from the earth to bragging about teaching her views in school to supporting tweets about white supremacists, including former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke, Arthur Jones and Patrick Casey.

The report mentions how the teacher once gushed about anti-Semitic author Kevin MacDonald, and has said the “JQ is incredibly complex.” JQ stands for the “Jewish Question,” an anti-Semitic belief that Jewish people control the world’s banks, media corporations and governments.

Volitich also took to Twitter to say that institutional racism and white privilege were “bull****” concepts and tweeted, “It isn’t supremacist or hateful to prefer your own people over others.”

“(On) her most recent podcast on Feb. 26, a guest railed against diversity in schools, dismissing the idea that ‘a kid from Nigeria and a kid who came from Sweden are supposed to learn exactly the same and have the ‘same IQ.’ Volitich enthusiastically agreed with the guest, and went on to argue that ‘science’ has proven that certain races are smarter than others,” the report claims.

Volitich talks openly about being a public school teacher but has not revealed where she works. She said when students ask her questions about current events, she responds with unbiased “facts.”

“But as ‘Tiana Dalichov,’ Volitich has suggested ‘facts’ such as that terrorism will continue unless Muslims are eradicated ‘from the face of the Earth,’” the report reads.

According to the Huffington Post, Volitich’s photo appears on the Crystal River Middle School website and her photos on social media appear to feature the same person. The names “Tiana Dalichov” and “Dayanna Volitich” share all but two of the same letters and the same number of syllables.

After inquiries were made about Volitich’s alleged white nationalist ties, ”’Tiana Dalichov’ tweeted that she ‘might disappear for a while’ and then set her account to private. She also scrubbed the website for her podcast.”