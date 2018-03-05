Former Buckeye Chris ‘Beanie’ Wells says he is suffering from traumatic brain injury

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Former Ohio State running back Chris “Beanie” Wells says he is suffering the effects of traumatic brain injury.

Wells returned to his show on 97.1 The Fan Monday after an extended absence.

Wells said he had some symptoms that led to him getting an MRI scan of his head.

“I was getting headaches, my speech was getting a little bit indifferent, and also, I was forgetting the littlest things.”

Wells says his scans showed a ‘plaque separation,’ a sign of brain injury.

“When you have that plaque separation, it shows that you’ve experienced some sort of traumatic brain injury,” said Wells. “Obviously that traumatic brain injury for me came from playing football.”

Listen to the full segment where Wells talks about what is happening: