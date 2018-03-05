Holocaust Survivor Eva Mozes Kor Says TSA Put Her Through ‘Demeaning Body Search’

A Holocaust survivor who endured medical torture under notorious Nazi doctor Josef Mengele says she was subjected to “a very demeaning body search” by Transportation Security Administration agents in New Mexico.

Eva Mozes Kor, 84, said she was in Albuquerque to address a group of teachers about horrific medical experiments she suffered at Auschwitz in World War II as a child. Her twin sister, Miriam, was also tortured by Mengele, who was known as the “Doctor of Death.”

On Twitter, Kor posted, “Another very demeaning body search by the TSA — there has to be some way that at age 84 I can get some clearance by the POWERS of Government for this procedure. As I lecture about surviving Auschwitz I barely survive. the TSA search. I detest it. That ruined my experience.”

Kor has been speaking about her and Miriam’s liberation from Auschwitz, and the horrors they sustained, for most of her adult life.

A documentary about her experiences is scheduled to be released next month. It details her forgiveness of those who plotted to torment her. “Eva” will premiere April 5 in Terre Haute and Indianapolis. She lives in Indiana.

On Monday, Kor posted that the TSA had contacted her “and they are working with me to solve this problem. I fly tomorrow to Los Angeles to lecture. this problem will be solved. Thank you very much!”

Kor is scheduled to speak Wednesday at a meeting of the Jewish Federation of Greater L.A.

She and her family were taken from their home in Romania and sent to Auschwitz. She and her twin sister somehow survived the inhumane experiments of Mengele, who had a special fascination with twins. The rest of their siblings and their parents perished.

She was 10 when she and her sister were led from the camp. She later married and moved to Terre Haute, where she began speaking about her life.

