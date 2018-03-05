Jimmy Kimmel and Celebrities Leave Oscars to Crash Movie Theater, Hand Out Snacks

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Surprise!

Jimmy Kimmel led a group of Hollywood’s biggest stars from the Oscars to a nearby movie theater to surprise an audience of unsuspecting movie-goers.

Actors including Armie Hammer, Mark Hamill, Lupita Nyong’o, Emily Blunt, Gal Gadot, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Margot Robbie left their seats in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Sunday night to surprise the audience at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The audience thought they were watching a special screening of A Wrinkle in Time, unaware of just how special that screening was about to become.

Kimmel entered the theater with Gadot.

“You are live on the Oscars right now!” Kimmel told the audience as they erupted in cheers. “We wanted to say thank you to the movie-goers! Say thank you, everybody!”

The audience was floored as Hollywood’s most famous faces thanked them on the screen.

“We noticed you didn’t have any snacks,” Kimmel added, prompting the other celebrities to descend on the theater, brandishing snacks and hot dog canons.

Kimmel then asked one member of the audience, Mike, to introduce the next presenters. But before the stars left, they stopped for an epic group portrait, which Kimmel shared on his Twitter account.

Kimmel is hosting the 90th Academy Awards.

RELATED STORIES


Oscars 2018: See the Full List of Winners


Rita Moreno Wears Same Dress to Oscars That She Wore in 1962

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s