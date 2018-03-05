Mike Young From Jimmy Kimmel Stunt Describes ‘Amazing’ Oscars Experience

A moviegoer who was surprised by Jimmy Kimmel during an Oscars stunt Sunday night is calling the experience “amazing.”

Mike Young was watching a special screening of A Wrinkle in Time at the TCL Chinese Theatre when Kimmel suddenly burst in with some of Hollywood’s most famous faces.

The celebrities had left the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre across the street to hand out snacks to the audience.

Young, who was sitting in the front row, was invited by Kimmel to announce the next presenters, Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, but he stumbled over Haddish’s name.

“I apologize to Tiffany for butchering her name,” he jokingly told Inside Edition Monday. “But I got it the next time flawlessly, no problem.”

Afterwards, the moviegoers posed for an epic portrait with Kimmel and the actors, including Lupita Nyong’o, Gal Gadot and Emily Blunt.

Young, a 35-year-old electrician and married dad of two girls, called it an incredible experience.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “When we left the theater, we had that whole celebrity feel because there was everybody trying to talk to me as I was trying to get out.”

Other moviegoers left the theater starstruck.

“I got to hug a few of the actresses and got to shake hands with Kimmel,” one told Inside Edition, while another young woman noted that she’d received 42 texts from friends who couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Another woman left the theater with a packet of Red Vines, which she plans on keeping as a memento.

