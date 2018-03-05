Mike Young From Jimmy Kimmel Stunt Describes ‘Amazing’ Oscars Experience

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A moviegoer who was surprised by Jimmy Kimmel during an Oscars stunt Sunday night is calling the experience “amazing.”

Mike Young was watching a special screening of A Wrinkle in Time at the TCL Chinese Theatre when Kimmel suddenly burst in with some of Hollywood’s most famous faces.

The celebrities had left the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre across the street to hand out snacks to the audience.

Young, who was sitting in the front row, was invited by Kimmel to announce the next presenters, Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, but he stumbled over Haddish’s name.

“I apologize to Tiffany for butchering her name,” he jokingly told Inside Edition Monday. “But I got it the next time flawlessly, no problem.”

Afterwards, the moviegoers posed for an epic portrait with Kimmel and the actors, including Lupita Nyong’o, Gal Gadot and Emily Blunt.

Young, a 35-year-old electrician and married dad of two girls, called it an incredible experience.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “When we left the theater, we had that whole celebrity feel because there was everybody trying to talk to me as I was trying to get out.”

Other moviegoers left the theater starstruck.

“I got to hug a few of the actresses and got to shake hands with Kimmel,” one told Inside Edition, while another young woman noted that she’d received 42 texts from friends who couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Another woman left the theater with a packet of Red Vines, which she plans on keeping as a memento.

RELATED STORIES


Rita Moreno Wears Same Dress to Oscars That She Wore in 1962


Oscars 2018: Stars Avoid Ryan Seacrest on Red Carpet Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims


Sisters Dress as Oscars Nominees for Adorable Academy Awards

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s