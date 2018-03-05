Mother Charged In Baby’s Death After Off-Duty Officer Crashed Into Their Car

A Louisiana mother faces charges in the death of her baby in the wake of a fatal crash that also involved an off-duty police officer.

Christopher Manuel, a Baton Rouge PD corporal, was reportedly driving 94 mph when he crashed into Brittany Stephens’ SUV in October, killing one-year-old Seyaira.

Now, WAFB reports that her mother, 20-year-old Brittany Stephens, has been charged with negligent homicide and seat belt violations after investigators concluded she didn’t properly strap her daughter in.

According to reports, the baby’s car seat was wedged between the front seats at the time of the crash.

Manuel has also been charged with negligent homicide for his role in the Oct. 12 crash, as well as for speeding. He is out on bond and is on paid administrative leave.

Brittany Stephens’ emotional reaction to the crash that took her young daughter’s life was caught on camera in the wake of the tragedy.

“She was very fun, loving and outgoing. She was a fast learner,” Stephens said. “She was getting potty trained. Walking, talking, everything.”

Stephens was a passenger in the vehicle and the driver, who police say was an unlicensed 18-year-old, also faces charges.

Stephens was booked and released last week.

