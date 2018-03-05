New policy has Franklin County Dog Shelter taking dogs by appointment only

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — From now on, anyone who wishes to surrender an animal to the Franklin County Dog Shelter, must do so with an appointment.

According to the Franklin County Dog Shelter, the new appointment policy is designed to improve the process of gaining more background information on the dogs coming into the shelter.

A spokesperson with the shelter says this is a common policy at other shelters across the country.

There will also be a $10 fee to surrender a dog under the new policy.

The new policy is scheduled to being this week.

If you want to surrender your dog, you can call 614-525-5581 to make an appointment or visit the Franklin County Dog Shelter’s website for more information.