Oscars 2018: Stars Avoid Ryan Seacrest on Red Carpet Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

After allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Ryan Seacrest last week, each of the women nominated for “Best Actress” at the Oscars avoided the E! News host on the red carpet.

While stars like Margot Robbie and Timothee Chalamet walked right by Seacrest, the host, who generally lands numerous high-profile interviews on the red carpet, had noticeably fewer conversations on the red carpet at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre Sunday.

There were rumors that many would avoid the host after his former stylist Suzie Hardy came forward last week with the specifics of a harassment claim she raised with E! owner NBCUniversal last November.

She claimed Seacrest groped her genitals and pressed his erection against her, among other allegations.

E! said it investigated the claims and found insufficient evidence of the woman’s claims. Seacrest also denied the accusations without naming Hardy.

Some stars did stop by to chat, like Allison Janney, Mary J. Blige and Whoopi Goldberg.

Some speculated that one interview Seacrest did with Taraji P. Henson was full of shade, however.

“The universe has a way of taking care of taking care of good people,” Henson told Seacrest as she grabbed at his chin during the interview “You know what I mean?”

When asked by The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey how she was after the Seacrest interview, Henson said, “I’m great now that I’m in your company.”

There was also no mention of the #MeToo movement in any of Seacrest’s interviews and when Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino arrived together, it was co-host Kristin dos Santos who spoke to them about the initiative.

