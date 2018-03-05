Photo of girl gazing at Michelle Obama’s portrait goes viral

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — A photo of a toddler who was awestruck by the portrait of a former first lady went viral this week.

It was snapped at the National Portrait Gallery by a visitor from North Carolina, who posted it on his Facebook page.

It shows 2-year-old Parker Curry staring at the towering portrait of Michelle Obama that was painted by Amy Sherald.

Parker’s mother told CNN the little girl was so amazed; she wouldn’t even turn around for a picture.

Mom also says that Parker believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and Parker wants to be a queen as well.