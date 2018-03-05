Public safety noticed issued for Ohio State campus after home invasion, sexual assault

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Police have released a public safety notice for the campus area and residence halls.

According to the report, at about 2am, Monday, an unknown person tried to enter an apartment through a bedroom window.

The residents were in the living room and the suspect did not gain entry.

Police say the same suspect was involved in another incident at approximately 4:30am, when he entered a different Buckeye Village apartment through an unlocked window.

He gained entry and went to the second floor where he came across a female and child.

The woman reported that the suspect touched her inappropriately and threatened her with a sharp object.

The suspect then ran from the scene in an unknown direction.

Suspect details are limited since he was wearing a mask at the time.

OSU Police are actively investigating and asks the community to be vigilant. Any known details of these crimes can be reported to OSU Police at 614-292-2121.