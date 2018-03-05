Rita Moreno Wears Same Dress to Oscars That She Wore in 1962

Rita Moreno sure looked pretty and witty and bright at Sunday night’s Academy Awards where she wore the same gown as she did in 1962.

The One Day at a Time actress stole the show in a black and gold strapless gown complete with black gloves.

It’s the same dress she wore when she was named Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story in 1962.

“It’s been hanging in my closet,” she said on the red carpet.

Just learned from Rita Moreno’s daughter that her mom will be wearing the same gown she wore to the #Oscars in 1962 pic.twitter.com/Sf6DdgC7jr — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) March 3, 2018

The 86-year-old actress said the dress was created in Manila from a single piece of obi fabric, which is traditionally used to make kimonos.

She’d hinted at the surprise in the days before the Oscars.

Wait till you see what I’m wearing!!! https://t.co/X9oem3aPdO — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) February 27, 2018

Moreno presented the award for Best Foreign Language Film Sunday night. A Fantastic Woman, from Chile, took home the award.

