Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle Reportedly Has Bachelorette Party, But Her Mom and Kate Middleton Unable to Attend

The world’s most famous bride-to-be reportedly had her bachelorette party over the weekend at a mystery five-star resort.

Meghan Markle, the intended of Britain’s Prince Harry, gathered with friends to celebrate her upcoming nuptials, but her mom and her future sister-in-law were unable to attend, according to British tabloids.

The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child next month, and Markle’s mother, Doria Radlan, is in California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at an appearance last week.

Kensington Palace

Rumored to be among the celebrants were Meghan’s friends, including British TV star Millie Mackintosh, fashion designer Misha Nonoo and Prince Harry’s childhood friend Violet von Westenholz.

The women were said to have been pampered by spa treatments while making merry.

Meghan and Harry will be married May 19 at Windsor Castle. The former actress, who is American, has moved to Britain and is scheduled be baptized this month into the Anglican Church by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

