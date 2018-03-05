Ryan Shazier, Malcolm Jenkins named honorary spring game coaches

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Buckeye legends and NFL stars will return to Ohio Stadium next month as honorary coaches for the annual spring game.

Shazier, the two-time Pittsburgh Steeler Pro Bowl linebacker and a 2013 Ohio State team captain and first-team All-American, continues to rehabilitate the spinal injury he suffered in a Dec. 4 game against Cincinnati.

On Sunday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, the 40-yard dash for all the linebackers was dedicated to Shazier by Mark Gorscak, a scout for the Steelers who was working the event.

Shazier was a starting linebacker for Ohio State’s 2012 undefeated team and for the 2013 team that extended a school-record winning streak to 24 games. He was in his fourth season in the NFL in 2017. The No. 15 pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Shazier has started 42 NFL games and amassed 299 tackles, seven interceptions and seven forced fumbles.

Jenkins recently completed his ninth NFL season and fourth with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping the franchise win its first-ever Super Bowl championship in January. Jenkins is also the first Buckeye to win Super Bowls with two different teams.

The 2008 Jim Thorpe Award winner as a senior with the Buckeyes and a first-team All-American, Jenkins was the No. 14 overall pick by the Saints and spent his first five seasons in New Orleans. A veteran of 135 NFL games, Jenkins has amassed 539 solo tackles, 16 interceptions and 80 passes defended in his career. He has started 127 games.

Jenkins was the Eagles’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award this past season. The award is one of the most prestigious in the NFL as it recognizes outstanding community service efforts as well as excellence on the field. In February 2017, Jenkins was the recipient of the NFLPA’s Byron “Whizzer” White Award, which also recognizes community achievement.

“I’m thrilled and I can’t wait to see these two heroes back in Ohio Stadium,” Meyer said. “The respect and admiration I have for each of these young men is off the charts, and I am so proud for our program and for the Ohio State fans that these players want to come back and be a part of our spring game.”

The spring game takes place April 14 at Ohio Stadium. Tickets are $5.00.