CITRUS COUNTY, FL (WFLA) — Dayanna Volitich was not in class on Monday at Crystal River Middle School in Florida.

The 7th-grade teacher has been removed from her teaching job as they investigate complaints that she made racist remarks during a podcast she hosts and in class.

Through an attorney, Volitich, an Ohio State graduate, claims the podcasts are “political satire”. Her statement reads in part:

None of the statements released about my being a white nationalist or white supremacist have any truth to them, nor are my political beliefs injected into my teaching of social studies curriculum.”

However, Meredyth Bleakley’s child attends the school and she says Volitich has expressed racist views in the classroom.

“They were talking about segregation in a civil rights capacity and the teacher somewhat eluded that segregation might possibly be okay in her opinion,” said Bleakley.

Some people in the Crystal River community are supporting the teacher – one woman drove by the school as news crews were outside, screaming from her car, “Leave her alone!”

A neighbor demanded reporters leave the property in front of Volitich’s apartment and said, “You guys are making such a big deal out of nothing.” He added the teacher is friendly to him.

“She’s very quiet. Keeps to herself,” said the man, who refused to identify himself.

Other parents are outraged that Volitich has expressed her opinions to her 7th-grade students.

“I don’t think she should be a teacher anymore. Not here,” said Sarita Bryant.

Citrus County School Board members refused to discuss anything about the teacher, her views or the investigation on Monday. Some say they have been advised by the school district’s attorney to not talk with the media.