Spring Forward: Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 11

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In the fall, you got an extra hour of sleep, and it was awesome. But in less than a week, you’ve got to give up that extra hour as we get ready to spring forward.

That’s right, the time is approaching for us to change our clocks and rearrange to daylight savings time.

We will spring forward at 2:00am Sunday, March 11, 2017.

That means you’ll lose one full hour of sleeping time, which is why its no surprise so many people spend that first week perhaps groggy, disoriented and maybe even in a bad mood. In fact, some people hate it so much, it’s led to some states considering banning daylight saving time altogether.

In return, however, you will have three hours of extra daylight to do outdoor activities after work. In fact, we’ll gain an extra 80 hours of sunlight this month, and will continue gaining extra sunlight every day until July.

So, life is full of trade offs, right?