Stoneman Douglas Students to Perform at Carnegie Hall, 3 Weeks After Parkland Shooting

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A little less than three weeks after the unthinkable unfolded at their Florida high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas students will appear at one of the most famous performance venues in the world.

While some of the students who survived the Valentine’s Day massacre that left 17 dead were back at school following a two week hiatus, members of the Stoneman Douglas wind symphony were traveling to New York City for their Carnegie Hall debut.

It’s the culmination of an incredibly emotional few weeks for the musicians, who were practicing together when cops say Nikolas Cruz stormed their high school, killing 14 of their fellow students along with three staff members.

Though the band successfully beat out high school bands from across the country to become one of just six who get to perform Tuesday at the famed New York concert hall, the hard earned trip was very nearly derailed by the tragedy, CBS New York reports.

“The Stoneman Douglas Wind Symphony were still determined to move forward with the invitation received months ago when the band was accepted to perform in the New York Wind Band Festival,” teacher Alex Kaminsky posted on Facebook. “We had three rehearsals this week to try to get our program as ready as possible… I’m amazed at how these kids are playing under these circumstances!”

The students will perform Tuesday as their friends back home enter their fourth day back in class following the Feb. 14 nightmare.

For their courage, the students are being recognized by organizers with an invitation to perform the finale Tuesday night.

The students hope the chance to perform will also become an opportunity to heal.

“It’s like you forget about it for a little bit,” senior Mackenzie Hurst told CBS New York. “Because instead of listening to the story that just happened in Parkland, you’re listening to the story of the music.”

RELATED STORIES


Teacher Hailed as a Hero ‘Is Nothing But a Coward,’ One of His Students Says


Final Parkland School Shooting Victim Is Released From Hospital


Survivors of Orlando and Parkland Shootings Meet: ‘We’re All Family’

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s