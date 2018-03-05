Trump Raises Eyebrows With Gridiron Dinner Joke That Melania May Be Next to Leave White House

President Trump cracked some jokes about his relationship with wife Melania as he gave his remarks at the Gridiron Dinner over the weekend, leading some to question their marriage

As Trump referred to the resignation of Hope Hicks and other top aides during the speech, he said, “I like turnover. Now the question everybody keeps asking is who is going to be the next to leave, Melania?”

The audience gasped after Trump made his remark about Melania and kidded, “That is terrible honey, but you love me right?”

With D.C media and political insiders attending the dinner, no cameras were allowed, but a guest was able to sneak some footage.

While Trump was poking fun at himself for laughs, not everyone found the joke funny.

Dinner attendee David Corn, a writer for the left-wing Mother Jones magazine, tweeted: “@realDonaldTrump just humiliated his wife at the Gridiron Club Dinner.”

.@realDonaldTrump just humiliated his wife at the Gridiron Club dinner. I hope someone posts his speech. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 4, 2018

Trump also joked about his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, whose security clearance was recently downgraded.

“We were late tonight because Jared could not get through security,” he said.

Another person in attendance recorded a video of Trump making another controversial joke, this time in regard to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“China is great and Xi is a great gentleman,” he said. “He’s now president for life. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday.”

President Trump was accompanied by the first lady Monday as he welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife to the White House.

