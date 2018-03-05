Turpin Siblings Treated to Private Performance by Yo-Yo Ma

The Turpin siblings have been treated to a once-in-a-lifetime performance by iconic musician Yo-Yo Ma as they continue their recovery from years spent in a “house of horrors.”

Ma played for the 13 children of David and Louise Turpin in Corona, Calif., on Friday, The Press-Enterprise reported.

The legendary cellist’s performance came as some of the adult siblings have spent time learning to play instruments in their efforts to recover from years of abuse, allegedly at the hands of their parents.

After learning of their enthusiasm for music, Fender donated 13 instruments to the siblings, who have been dubbed the “Magnificent 13.”

“I have actually gone over and showed them some chords and they loved that,” Corona Regional Medical Center CEO Mark Uffer told People. “Music is very soothing and a great hobby… it takes you to a quiet, soothing place.”

After performing for the Turpin siblings, Ma joined an arts discussion at the Historic Civic Center Theater as part of an entire day of musical performances and conversations.

His visit came as part of Arts Across America. Led by the Kennedy Center, the program aims to recognize cities with thriving art communities as well as reach out to the elderly, incarcerated and youth in those areas.

It was not immediately clear how much time the Ma spent with the Turpins.

The seven adult children are recovering at Corona Regional Medical Center, while the underage survivors are being cared for at two foster homes, according to reports.

The 13 siblings, ranging in age from 2 to 29, were rescued after David and Louise’s malnourished 17-year-old daughter climbed through one of the windows of their Perris home and used a cellphone she found to call 911.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to torture, abuse and false imprisonment charges. They are each being held on $9 million bond.

An attorney for the adult siblings expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support the community the Turpin siblings have received since their rescue.

“Our clients are doing very well in their recovery,” Caleb Mason, of Brown, White & Osborn, told InsideEdition.com. “We are grateful for the extraordinary generosity and goodwill of the many people who have gone above and beyond to help them.”

