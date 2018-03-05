Where Ohio Ranks in Car Insurance Rates

Car insurance rates in the U.S. are higher than they’ve ever been, with a national average annual premium of $1,427. While consumers often don’t think about the cost of insurance when they’re shopping around for a new car, for the first time ever, distracted driving is now being penalized in insurance rates.
The Zebra Co-Founder and COO, Joshua Dziabiak, discusses where Ohio ranks on an affordability scale and how the new driving laws, advancement in safety technology and other factors are changing rate calculation for drivers.  And where to go to find out if you’re getting the best rate.

