Woman Sobs as Husband Surprises Her With a Puppy for Her 40th Birthday

A British woman could not resist a flow of tears as she received a special birthday surprise from her husband.

To celebrate the birthday of Michelle Mulchay, of Rossendale, Lancashire, England, her husband Spencer brought home a 13-week-old puppy, adorned with a pink bow and pink balloon with a “40” on it.

As Michelle was called into the room where the little dog was waiting, Spencer caught her reaction on video.

Michelle was in immediate shock when she saw her chocolate Labrador puppy sitting on the floor.

Michelle suffers from fibromyalgia and the condition forced her to retire from her job, according to Caters News.

“She has had a very bad time with it due to suffering from chronic pain all day every day,” Spencer told Caters News. “So I thought a new dog would lift her mood and give her something to focus on during the day.”

Spencer said she has been nagging him for a new dog since their yellow Labrador, Bess, died six years ago.

When Michelle saw the puppy, she was in disbelief and kept asking Spencer and her 17-year-old son, Luke, ‘Are you joking me?’ and almost walked out of the room.

“Say hello,” Spencer told Michelle as she began to cry and walk toward her new puppy, which has since been named Elsie.

“The reaction was perfect on the video, just what I wanted,” Spencer said.

Michelle pulled in Elsie and gave her a big hug as the pup rested her head on Michelle’s arm.

Spencer told Caters News that he will be in charge of walking Elsie due to his wife’s condition.

The couple also has an eight-year-old daughter, Neve, who was reportedly in as much shock as Michelle.

“She is such a good dog,” Spencer said. “We all love her to bits — especially Michelle.”

RELATED STORIES



Duchess Kate Middleton Gives Puppy a Royal Welcome as He Becomes a Service Dog





Golden Retriever Unwraps Puppy for Christmas





Dad Sobs As Family Gives Him New Puppy After Their Two Older Dogs Died

