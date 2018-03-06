2 teens treated for injuries after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Division of Police continue their investigation in to a shooting that put two teens in the hospital Monday night.

The shooing occurred around 8:20pm in the 2800 block of Falcon Bridge Drive.

Officers say they responded to the area on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Victor Walker and 16-year-old Treyon Jenkins-Williams at the scene, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teens told police they were in a vehicle when unknown individuals fired multiple gunshots at them.

Police say two other people were in the vehicle at the time, but they were not injured in the shooting.

Williams and Walker were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call either the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

